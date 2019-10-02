We have used this space to compare the Olgethorpe Conference Center to a zombie and the villain from a slasher film in its ability to rise from the dead. It only seems appropriate that the issue that won’t die gets revived in October.
The Brunswick City Commission will discuss authorizing Elkins Construction to begin the first phase of the conference center under the current design of the 20,000-square-foot facility during a workshop at 4 p.m. today at Old City Hall.
It should be pointed out that nobody knows how much this version of the conference center will cost. The city voted against taking out a $5 million bond to complete the funding gap between the money raised for the project through SPLOST, which sits at $2.5 million remaining, and the actual cost.
This version of the conference center is also expected to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for the first five years. This proposal is a monstrosity that nobody wants outside of the Urban Redevelopment Agency.
The workshop though will also consider alternative proposals — namely an option from Gunn Meyerhof and Shay that amends the size of the center to 12,000 to 13,000 square feet. At the Sept. 18 city commission meeting, the president of Key Advisors gave a presentation that showed a smaller conference center with a 125-room hotel would be successful. She also said that the existing plans are too large to make it profitable.
URA chairman LaRon Bennett was against the smaller conference center. He seemingly prefers to build a large edifice over something that might actually be profitable.
This issue has dragged on since it was first approved in 2001. We understand that there is a sense of urgency to finally put this problem to bed once and for all. The taxpayer money that was set aside for this project should be either spent on building the center or returning it to the taxpayers.
But we are urging city commissioners to not rush into a decision they can’t take back. This issue doesn’t need to be solved today.
It has already been established that building a 20,000 square foot center will be a mistake. It won’t make the money to pay for itself and will burden the city by costing more than the money it has on hand for the project. That option has been talked to death and safely set aside.
Building a smaller conference center with a hotel is an option worth exploring. Bennett said after the Key Advisors proposal that Marriott Hotels is working with the develop plans to build a hotel. A Marriott-branded hotel with a smaller conference center could work, but we want to hear more information on the project. Explicitly, we want to know that Marriott is contractually in for the project.
We urge the city commissioners to say ‘no’ to the monstrosity and ‘maybe’ to the smaller option, provided a hotel is in the deal.