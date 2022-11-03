City commissioners have been searching for a way to provide some form of public transportation to residents of Brunswick for decades. It is a worthy endeavor, after all. Not everyone owns a vehicle or can afford one.

Local government even experimented with public transportation before the turn of the century but routing commercial buses around the community proved to be a bust. Ridership was nowhere near where it needed to be to support the service.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.