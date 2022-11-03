City commissioners have been searching for a way to provide some form of public transportation to residents of Brunswick for decades. It is a worthy endeavor, after all. Not everyone owns a vehicle or can afford one.
Local government even experimented with public transportation before the turn of the century but routing commercial buses around the community proved to be a bust. Ridership was nowhere near where it needed to be to support the service.
Now, a new set of city commissioners is tinkering with a different approach. Based on the recommendation of a consultant, the city officialdom is pondering the idea of acquiring a small fleet of vans — maybe as many as five in the beginning. There would be no established van stops. Residents would simply use an app to dial up a ride to a destination of their choosing.
While this might sound feasible to those eager to start public transportation in Brunswick and the Golden Isles, one must ask this: Would it be fair or even legal? Would it not constitute unfair competition to existing taxi companies?
From the sounds of it, the government subsidized service — unlimited financial backing furnished by taxpayers — would provide an app to potential riders. They would use the app to summon a van ride to a specific destination.
Lo and behold, there are taxi services out there today that offer the same arrangement, only they are not subsidized by federal, state or local tax dollars. Some existing taxi services may not offer customers an app, but they can be summoned to any address via telephone.
Privately owned and operated companies have enough going against them today without having to worry about competing with their own government, with every taxpayer, for business.
City Hall has been advised to seek financial assistance from the county for contributions along with state and federal grants. It would have to given the expense of extending a subsidized taxi service to the general public.
Here is another option: why not solicit the help of the county, the chamber of commerce and tourism bureau for assistance in providing a service with an established route? All would benefit from it, provided, of course, enough people availed themselves of it. This would be easier to manage and would be less competitive with existing services.