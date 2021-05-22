Before city commissioners consider earmarking every cent of the $2.1 million Brunswick has in unspent SPLOST funds and interest accrual, they should consider projects and tasks that have been long ignored. There are plenty of them around.
Several that come quickly to mind include new striping for faded lines on city streets and anything at all that might spruce up the main attraction in the heart of the city, Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Fluffing up the park at the Sidney Lanier Bridge, making it more family friendly, might be another community-minded investment.
No telling how long it has been since the city last applied a fresh coat of paint to lane dividing lines on inner streets. The lines are especially hard to see in the rain and at night. An example is around Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick. Well-traveled Parkwood and Hampton avenues are begging for restriping.
It’s the same story at intersections where more than one lane of traffic is turning left. Lines separating the leftward flow of traffic have either completely vanished over the years or are too faded to see clearly. This can be a particularly dangerous safety hazard to drivers with less than perfect vision.
The paint used is expensive and the equipment and labor needed to re-mark the lines can be costly. But now is the time, when the city has extra funds on hand, to address this safety issue.
Anything that can be done to improve the image and experience at Mary Ross Waterfront Park would be a plus for downtown and a plus for the city in general. Perhaps the city might even ask home-grown companies with landscaping expertise for a few pointers. A community-spirited company might just have a few ideas to recommend that would save the city on consultant fees.
The city does not do enough to capitalize on its waterfront. Every other city in the state does, and they do it with impressive success. It’s knowing what to do and possessing a willingness to do it.
Any upgrade to Mary Ross Waterfront Park or to its sister park up East River would mostly benefit the men, women and families who call the city of Brunswick home. Improvements would be available for their enjoyment year-round. Consider it a gift to them.
This is not a criticism of the mayor or any of the other commissioners. They are being the true public servants residents of this port city have come to expect them to be. They are investing the windfall wisely on projects like much-needed drainage improvements and sidewalk replacement.
Now is the time to broaden their vision with a few waterfront attractions and assist the vision of motorists with a fresh coat of road paint.