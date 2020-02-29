Same problem. Same story. Same song and dance.
Brunswick mayors and commissioners have echoed the same lament for years. Somehow, some way, the city must find a way — more accurately, the money — to retain police officers. This oft-repeated tune began sounding like a broken record a decades ago.
Instead of getting better, the problem is only getting worse. A police department that could always use more hands is not one, two or police officers short. It’s down 14 officers.
Fourteen officers. That’s a large percentage of the city police force that doesn’t exist today. To make up for this disquieting shortfall, fatigued officers work extra hours and additional shifts. Oh, yeah, in a pinch, there’s also that mutual aid agreement between the city and the sheriff’s office.
The reality is, unless the city significantly expands its tax base or finds the pirate Blackbeard’s buried treasure, City Hall will never be able to afford the kind of salaries trained officers can pick up elsewhere. That’s what happening. Even Mayor Cornell Harvey acknowledges it. Officers train and sharpen their skills with the Brunswick Police Department, and then do what any prudent individual would do: they look for law enforcement opportunities that pay better.
They don’t have to look far. It’s not unusual for city police to join the Glynn County Police Department, another police force that loses men and women to higher paying police work.
Being a part of the thin blue line is always risky business. It’s even more so today in a nation where respect for law enforcement is at an all-time low. An officer who’s willing to put life and limb on the line to protect the public deserves better. At the very least, they deserve hearty salaries.
It’s time for city commissioners to be honest with themselves, the community and the police department. Without raising taxes, which many residents and businesses can ill-afford, City Hall will always be faced with police shortages.
For years now, we’ve urged the Glynn County Commission to seriously consider merging the county police department with the sheriff’s office. It’s time city commissioners considered doing the same. Then again, there’s always the Georgia Lottery.