The Walking Dead is returning to Jekyll Island to film, but you don’t have to wait that long to see a zombie in Brunswick. A different kind of zombie will be at today’s city commission meeting. The project that won’t die — the Oglethorpe Conference Center — is on the agenda for today’s meeting.
For a refresher course on the matter, voters passed a special-purpose, local-option sales tax in 2001 with the idea that the funds gathered would be used to build a conference center on Newcastle Street, the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel.
It took 17 years for the project to really gain traction. The city presented its plan to build a conference center on the site last year with original estimates putting the total cost for the project at $8.1 million. That would be lowered to $7.1 million with $2.5 million of the $3.1 million in SPLOST funds still available for the project.
The center was to be 20,000 square feet with four smaller meeting rooms and a large, central banquet hall that could be sectioned into five smaller rooms. It could accommodate up to 400 people.
The project seemed dead in December when the city voted 3-1-1 against a $5 million bond agreement that would have resolved the funding gap for the project. For most people, it is a dead issue.
The problem is the Urban Redevelopment Agency keeps raising it from the dead. Their latest ploy to push through this unwanted monstrosity is asking the city commission to approve a $35,000 study to determine the exact cost of the project.
We still can’t believe that the URA wanted the city to take out a $5 million bond without knowing the exact cost of the project. That is just one of several mistakes the agency has made throughout this whole futile endeavor.
Complicating the matter is a deadline given by the county on the land where the conference center was supposed to go. The county commission gave the city the land in question to build a conference center in 2016 with the stipulation that the city would have to give it back or pay fair market value for the property if significant progress was not made by April 7 of this year.
That deadline has passed without the county granting an extension — county commissioners declined to extend the agreement for another two years in December. It seems like everyone involved is ready to be done with this, except for the few city officials still pushing for a project downtown doesn’t need.
The Brunswick-Glynn Library recently opened its expanded conference space, which can accommodate up to 400 people. Downtown doesn’t need another conference center, especially one built by taxpayers that is projected to run at a loss for its first five years.
It is past time for this zombie to be put down for good. Spending another $35,000 on this fruitless dream is just throwing money into the trash. Hopefully, city commissioners provide the final blow today.