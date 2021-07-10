Like most every municipality, the city of Brunswick wants to maximize use of all property within its boundaries of jurisdiction. It’s a good attitude for maintaining the tax base, and the city needs the revenue generated by property and commercial taxes to survive.
There may come a time, however, when residents tire of being stranded in their homes and businesses tire of pauses in activity due to heavy rains and flooded streets. That day could come sooner than some may think given the grim prediction of scientists on sea level rise. The polar ice caps are melting and the seas are rising, they continue to warn us.
If it’s bad now, just how bad will it be if what scientists predict could be in store for the coastlines in the near future? If a brief hit by a tropical storm can make the city virtually impassible in a relatively short time today, force sand-bagging and cause widespread water damage, imagine the wet nightmare a powerful hurricane will unleash at an elevated ocean level.
Just getting to the hospital, the community’s primary health care facility and city’s largest employer, is a major ordeal in heavy rain. Downpours flood ditches and streets rather quickly and make finding safe passage to and from the hospital as challenging as finding Waldo.
A solution to this dilemma for a peninsula city that is the lowest sea level-wise in the state — only 10 to 14 feet above sea level — would be a major undertaking, not to mention a major expense, which the city can ill-afford. But it’s to the point now where City Hall must do something. It must act.
Anything that would mitigate the problem would be worth considering and pursuing. Cities on the West Coast found helpful projects. Perhaps their successes can be duplicated here.
Waiting and hoping for a single grant to pay for projects is unwise. Most are familiar with the old proverb warning of the potential consequences of putting all eggs in one basket. It would behoove the city, its residents and businesses to expand and expedite its search for funding.
Commissioners know as well as everyone else that time is of the essence.