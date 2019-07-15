In the past few weeks, we have had letters to the editors sent in from two developers, Bill Bernstein and Cormac McGarvey, who are doing extensive work in downtown Brunswick. Both had the same complaint when it came to trying to build a new business or apartments in the city — there is too much red tape.
It appears city officials have heard that complaint to some degree. At Friday’s Downtown Development Authority meeting, making things easier for new businesses was on the agenda.
City commissioner and DDA board member Julie Martin said some people don’t understand the process or local ordinances before they begin the process to open a business. She recommended people go to City Hall to meet with city officials before they start work on a project.
Board member Rita Spalding, who is also a lawyer, suggested the creation of a handbook to help people before they begin work to create a new business.
The handbook is a good idea, but Commissioner Martin seems to have missed the point. If people can’t understand your local ordinances, then that is the fault of the governing body issuing the ordinances. They are too complicated and include too much red tape to the point that it deters businesses from wanting to open in Brunswick.
The city needs to look at its ordinances and see where it can simplify the process to help new businesses that not only want to set up shop in Brunswick, but have the potential to bring more people to the city.
City planner John Hunter said city officials continue to work to streamline the system, and they don’t want people to have problems. They need to show it with actions that let developers like Bernstein and McGarvey have a chance to bring new businesses and apartments to a part of the city that needs both.
We spend a lot of time in this space talking about the potential of downtown Brunswick. We’ve had lecturers come to College of Coastal Georgia to talk about ideas that have worked in other cities and what it took to make that change happen. We had community stakeholders take a trip to Macon to see how that city’s once depressed downtown area is now an active and vibrant part of the community.
The key to success in all the things that have been researched is cooperation. It does the city no good to hamstring new businesses with government red tape to the point where the hassle just isn’t worth the effort.
The developers are trying to do their part in downtown Brunswick. It’s time for city officials to do their part.