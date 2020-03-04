Here it is, only days away from First Friday, and businesses in downtown Brunswick are still unable to offer guests a complimentary glass of wine or beer. Why? Because City Hall has failed to do its job. It has yet to remedy a problem it believes makes the popular freebie unlawful.
How close the city attorney is to creating an ordinance that would permit the reappearance of the popular perk or how close the city commission is to embracing it is unknown.
Officials talked about this problem in the autumn. That was months ago. Now, the Golden Isles is rapidly approaching the front door of spring, and commissioners have done nothing visibly to the public to resolve the issue.
What a shame. Businesses that used to provide a free glass of wine or beer acknowledge a smaller number of guests passing through their doors on First Fridays. Mathew Hill, director of the Downtown Development Authority, told News reporter Gordon Jackson that businesses are experiencing a noticeable drop in sales since they were warned of potential repercussions from the state if they continued what had become a downtown tradition. It’s hard to say whether these decreases are related or directly due to the withdrawal of alcohol samples, but what a coincidence the two should occur at the same time.
Commissioners promised to do what they could to neutralize whatever state prohibition was being referred to when warning businesses about offering free wine, but they haven’t. Not yet anyway.
Business men and women who have invested major dollars in downtown Brunswick and in the city in general expect better from City Hall, and if they don’t, they should. It’s hard enough eeking a living in a community surrounded by so much competition. Downtown ought to be able to trust governing authorities to follow through on their responsibilities to constituents, and to do so expeditiously. It’s the very least they can do.
Interest in First Friday is bound to pick up with the return of warmer temperatures and mild evenings. The city attorney and city commissioners will hopefully have fully addressed this issue by then. If not, then they owe business owners and taxpayers an explanation.