The city of Brunswick would be wise to come up with a meaningful response to all the senseless shootings occurring mostly within its jurisdiction before it gets stained with the grim reputation of being a high crime and dangerous municipality. Shooting victims, once rare in the city, are getting to be almost a daily occurrence.

Do not be surprised if there is an exodus of residents and businesses that can afford to change their address.

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.