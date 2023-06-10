The city of Brunswick would be wise to come up with a meaningful response to all the senseless shootings occurring mostly within its jurisdiction before it gets stained with the grim reputation of being a high crime and dangerous municipality. Shooting victims, once rare in the city, are getting to be almost a daily occurrence.
Do not be surprised if there is an exodus of residents and businesses that can afford to change their address.
The Brunswick Police Department is not to blame. It does what it can with limited resources. There are not enough officers to cover the city during any given shift. It is difficult if not impossible when operating with half a staff.
The city is not at fault. Other law enforcement departments and agencies are experiencing similar shortages and problems. It’s the times.
City Hall needs a strategy. It also needs the assistance of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Glynn County Police Department.
As mentioned in previous editorials, the city was experiencing a similar rash of drive-by shootings early in the last decade, only it was not nearly as bad as it is now. Together with then County Police Chief Matt Doering, police created and carried out a strategy that enabled a quick response tactic and the arrest of anyone discharging a firearm.
The campaign required patience, but it worked. In just a matter of months, police silenced the wild gun play on city and surrounding streets. Culprits were taken into custody and charged. Residents could finally begin to breathe a little easier.
Matters are worse today. They have gotten out of hand. A sure sign of it is when they occur with increasing frequency and in broad daylight. It is an indication that the thugs responsible for the drive-by shootings are unafraid of the law or capture. They rely on fear to keep eyewitnesses quiet.
On Wednesday, gunmen shot two people in the 2600 block of Johnston Street in the city. The incident occurred around the lunch hour, in broad daylight. In a separate incident, a homeless man was found shot to death in the county earlier that morning.
Every indication is that this lawlessness is going to continue without some viable intervention. That will remain beyond the ability of the city police department as long as it is crippled by a shortage of trained personnel.
A communitywide camera network would help, but it is not the solution against hoods with guns.