The idea of bringing a conference center to downtown Brunswick has percolated since a SPLOST to raise funds for the project passed back in 2001. Progress seemed to be moving forward after Rimrock Developers was chosen to build a hotel that would be adjacent to the center. The size of the proposed convention center was pared down to 17,000 square feet.
Like many aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a massive wrench into the plans. City officials put plans regarding the conference center on hold for the time being. The combination of the project’s unavoidable financial debt and the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic was too much of a risky proposition.
Mayor Cornell Harvey told The News the project won’t be done by the time he leaves office next year, but he is still optimistic it can be done in the near future.
Considering the massive financial investment the project requires, it’s worth considering that a conference center may no longer be feasible in this economic climate.
The world has changed a lot since COVID-19 came into being. The pandemic has not only led to an incredible loss of life, but it also has altered the entire economic landscape of everything from individual households to local, state and federal governments.
It could take years, even decades, for a complete economic recovery from this crisis and putting resources into the project may be impossible if other areas are struggling. The city has shown the ability to adapt by repurposing some of the money that was going to be spent on debt services for the project into a small business loan program to help those in need during the pandemic.
Mayor Harvey is right when he says they have to do something with the Oglethorpe block. It is a prime piece of real estate that could house something that would help bring more people to downtown Brunswick. But the city should only act if it is financially prudent.
Of course, an opportunity too good to pass up could also fall into their laps. There have been some complaints and questions about parking for the proposed art museum that collector Philip Anschutz wants to build in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Mayor Harvey said that the city “would love to have it in downtown Brunswick.” It could be a good fit for the area. The attraction would bring more people downtown and a public/private partnership could help reduce the financial burden on the city.
The museum and the Oglethorpe Block could be a perfect match.