Interesting comments entered the public domain when the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission met this week to discuss the potential need for a nuisance lighting ordinance in Brunswick. A member of an environmental group mentioned that the night glow in the sky over the city can be disorienting to sea turtle hatchlings along the shores of the Golden Isles.
Lance Sabbe, chair of the planning committee, said he would like to see evidence of that interference.
So would the rest of the community. It is difficult to understand how hatchlings emerging from a nest during the hours of darkness, an organism so feeble and low to the ground, would be confused by the glow of a city seven miles away, as the crow flies. It makes one wonder how the hatchlings are able to discern a true course to the water when the sky in front of them is the same brightness as the sky behind them. Other factors surely are in play.
One can find studies online where researchers have concluded that the sky glow of cities close to the ocean may have an impact. One can only assume their findings are accurate.
What researchers fail to take into consideration is the purpose of lighting. In addition to improving visibility for humans, outdoor lighting is an asset to public safety. Lighting is a deterrent to crime, safety experts agree. Reducing it or taking it away could be an open invitation to thieves or worse.
Scientists have done a lot over the decades in limiting the impact of humans on the ability of sea turtles to nest and for their hatchlings to survive. Their work is credited for the rebounding populations of sea turtles around the globe.
Even areas like Glynn County are affected. Residences and commercial buildings along the shoreline, including hotels, comply with low lighting restrictions. Farther inland, the high cables of the new Sidney Lanier Bridge remain virtually dark from sunset to sunrise in deference to sea turtles. Plans at one time called for the towering bridge to be a beacon of light in the community. Turtle safety eventually nixed that idea.
Nightly and daily beach patrols during the nesting season further ensure the survival of new generations of sea turtles.
In the end, should someone in authority conclude sky glow poses too great a risk to newly hatched sea turtles, the men and women behind any decision will have to determine whose safety is more important, humans or turtles.