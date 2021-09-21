President Joe Biden could learn a thing of two from City Hall. For starters, if you want people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, try to achieve it first without resorting to mean-spirited threats.
The Brunswick City Commission realized this just as other local governments have across the nation. Instead of brandishing threats like job loss or a reduction in paid working hours, offer incentives. More often than not, incentives will yield the same results or close to the same results without all the fuss, ill-feelings and lawsuits.
City commissioners are offering employees a cash incentive. Each employee who is fully vaccinated will receive a $500 bonus. The money will be paid with federal funds the city received for such very purposes.
Moreover, it will save the city thousands of dollars in the long-run. Hospitalizing an employee stricken with a serious case of COVID-19 can cost up to $70,000 or more. Considering the high cost of health care, $500 is a bargain, a meager price to pay.
City Manager Regina McDuffie saw it as a way to improve employee vaccination numbers. And it’s her very goal to get a larger segment of the city’s workforce, if not all, vaccinated.
The rate among city employees was only 46 percent when she proposed it last week to the City Commission. Fifteen members of the municipality’s workforce were idled and out with the virus at the time.
The best part of the incentive option is that it’s completely voluntary. “Employees have a choice,” Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey commented during last week’s discussion of incentives. “They don’t have to participate.”
Those already vaccinated will, of course in all fairness, receive the same bonus.
There were several commissioners who opposed rewarding city employees for getting vaccinated. Like some in the community, they felt an urge to protect one’s health from a potentially deadly virus was incentive enough. No proposal was considered that would have made vaccination shots mandatory.
Good thing, too, considering all the flak exploding around the president and his administration since Biden ordered all federal workers, contractors and employees at health institutions receiving Medicare or Medicaid to get vaccinated.