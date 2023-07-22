There are plenty of reasons why residents could be cheering the announcement that City Hall may be about to knock down three fire-gutted houses. The three abandoned structures are near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street.
Living close to any burned out or dilapidated structure can be a nightmare. They are a nuisance, dangerous and a blight on a neighborhood.
For starters, there is the vermin that often finds shelter in these rundown houses. They are a haven for rats, disease and other gutter creatures residents would just as soon not have to be around.
Homeless individuals are also frequent guests or squatters. Given the uptick in crimes committed by men and women described as homeless by police, residents would prefer they stayed off their streets and out of their neighborhoods. Vacant houses ravaged by time and neglect are an invitation to those without a roof to call their own.
During the cold months, they can quickly become fire traps. Individuals have been known to use whatever can be found on the walls or floors to fuel a fire. It does not take much for a warmth or cooking fire to get out of hand in what are often dried up, brittle structures. A fire in one can threaten nearby homes. A fire out of control can threaten an entire street. There is another downside to these empty and ramshackle abodes. They tend to lure the most curious among us, young children, across their thresholds despite repeated warnings from parents or those who live nearby. There is no telling what or who they may find inside.
The public understands that there is a legal road the city or any government must travel before condemning an individual’s property and demolishing it. Ownership must first be determined, which is not always an easy task when the individual resides in another county or another state. Owners also must be given time to improve a structure that is condemned. What residents do not understand is when government drags its feet after the legal time period expires and the owner has done absolutely nothing to bring the structure up to standards. It exposes them and their families to unnecessary public safety and health risks.
No one wants to live next door to one. No one.