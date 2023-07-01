The homeless issue in Brunswick is pitting the faith-based community against the government, and both, truth be told, are between that proverbial rock and a hard place. Both care about people but approach the homeless problem with a different priority.
The faith-based community, concerned about its fellow man, is willing to go the extra mile to help those who find themselves on the streets for whatever reason or reasons. Services offered by these good Samaritans ease discomfort and could lead to a way out of harsh living conditions.
City government, concerned about the safety of residents, is willing to take whatever steps are necessary to protect individuals and families from harm, even when its actions are at odds with the faith-based community. An alarming number of assaults and calls to police have been attributed to homeless individuals, including the unprovoked stabbing of a businessman and the brutal sexual assault of a child.
FaithWorks, the Christian organization that operates The Well, wants to reopen the daytime homeless shelter following the 65-day closure recommended by City Hall. City government would prefer that if it does, that it not reopen in the business district. No one can blame either for their position.
So how can two sides driven by similar goals — to help and protect people — achieve their objectives?
If there is an answer, it is doubtful anyone has found it. Just look at the mess hordes of homeless individuals are creating in the nation’s largest cities, communities like Los Angeles and New York City with far more resources than Brunswick. It is obvious these mega-municipalities lack a remedy. It might be different if a single solution fit everyone who lives on the streets, but that is wishful thinking. Homeless people and their situations fit into a variety of groups and innumerable subgroups. Main groups include those who actually want help, those who don’t, those with mental issues and those afflicted with alcohol or drug problems.
Of course, no one wants to throw anyone away or turn their backs on people who need help. Thank God there are people affiliated with organizations like FaithWorks who refuse to let that happen, people who remind us from time to time that we are all human beings.
Rest assured that when solutions are discovered, they will be by organizations like FaithWorks. Until then, communities like Brunswick will have to continue to depend on both.