The homeless issue in Brunswick is pitting the faith-based community against the government, and both, truth be told, are between that proverbial rock and a hard place. Both care about people but approach the homeless problem with a different priority.

The faith-based community, concerned about its fellow man, is willing to go the extra mile to help those who find themselves on the streets for whatever reason or reasons. Services offered by these good Samaritans ease discomfort and could lead to a way out of harsh living conditions.

Tags

More from this section

Recommended for you