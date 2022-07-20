Responsibility is probably not the first word that pops into a person’s mind when they decide to get a pet. It’s more likely they are focused on adding a cute ball of fluff to their family. Ask any pet owner, though, and they will tell you there is a lot of responsibilities when it comes to adding a pet.
Pets have to be cared for in a variety of ways. Owners are responsible for not only a pet’s physical well-being — food, water, shelter, health care, etc. — but also making sure their pets are properly trained, socialized and don’t attack strangers without provocation.
When people and pets are out in the public, it is also incumbent upon owners or caretakers to pick up after their pets. This is a dirty job that nobody particularly likes doing, but it is the law in many places and a gesture of common courtesy everywhere.
The city of Brunswick is trying to make it easier on pet owners to fulfill their obligation. The city is putting up plastic bag dispensers for pet owners to use to help them clean up after their pets. The dispensers should start appearing in the next few weeks.
The dispensers are the latest effort in the city’s attempts to keep downtown Brunswick as clean as possible. City Commissioner Julie Martin said new trash cans for the entire downtown commercial area are also coming in the future.
These changes may not seem terribly important in the grand scheme of things, but the city is trying to drive more people to downtown. Businesses both old and new are bringing more people downtown and more housing options are springing up downtown.
To put it simply, more people downtown means more pets visiting the parks and public squares in the area. Helping those owners pick up after their pets makes sense. Nobody wants to visit a square or walk down a street if they have to dodge animal waste along the way.
Of course, pet owners have to do their part too. It is useless for the city to put up dispensers if pet owners don’t take their responsibility seriously. The city is giving people the tools to clean up after pets. Take advantage of them so that downtown can continue to be a clean and inviting place for residents and visitors alike.