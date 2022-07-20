Responsibility is probably not the first word that pops into a person’s mind when they decide to get a pet. It’s more likely they are focused on adding a cute ball of fluff to their family. Ask any pet owner, though, and they will tell you there is a lot of responsibilities when it comes to adding a pet.

Pets have to be cared for in a variety of ways. Owners are responsible for not only a pet’s physical well-being — food, water, shelter, health care, etc. — but also making sure their pets are properly trained, socialized and don’t attack strangers without provocation.

More from this section

Handicap access to parks a concern

Handicap access to parks a concern

Playgrounds in the Golden Isles are a fun experience for most children, but they are not very accommodating to those with handicaps, say parents with special needs children.