We understand the need to for our local governments to find new revenue sources. There are needs in the community that need to be met, and the cost to meet those needs seems to be rising.
That doesn’t mean that a government should rush into the first idea it has to generate more revenue. Any new taxes, fees, tolls or other means of generating revenue need to be carefully scrutinized. Governments need to explain why they have decided the new tax is the way to go, and how the money will be used.
At Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting, the members considered adding a 3 percent pour tax for places that serve alcohol within city limits. The proposal would have taxed mixed alcohol drinks served at restaurants and bars.
The motion was brought up at a previous meeting, but the commission decided to defer it after hearing from vocal opposition at the meeting. The business community in Brunswick was against the pour tax for good reason. It would add another layer of costs for businesses that would get passed on to customers. Businesses would have also had to deal with another level of bureaucratic red tape to make sure they are adhering to the new policy.
At the first meeting about the potential pour tax, Tipsy McSway’s owner Susan Bates presented the commission with a petition of 1,000 signatures against the bill. After two weeks of thought on the matter, the city commissioners voted unanimously against the ordinance.
We’re glad to see city leaders realize what a folly the pour tax would have been. Restaurants and bars in downtown Brunswick are thriving lately. There are also places like Richland Rum, Rabbit Eye Winery and Market and the upcoming Silver Bluff Brewery that call Brunswick home. Anything that places a burden on these businesses that help draw more people to downtown Brunswick would have been foolish.
The biggest question surrounding the pour tax was where would the money go? It was never explained how the revenue would have been used. If a tax is being added, it should have a specific purpose. This one just seemed focused on adding additional revenue.
Of course, there is a legitimate question as to how much revenue it would have brought in. Fewer than 20 businesses in Brunswick would have been affected. Is that enough for a 3-percent tax to generate a substantial amount of revenue?
We are glad the city thought better of its proposal and passed on the pour tax. The businesses that are helping bring more people to Brunswick shouldn’t be burdened with an excess tax that has no specified use.