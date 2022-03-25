As anyone who has been outside or stared out a window the last couple of days can tell you, it has been a gloomy couple of days on the weather front for the Golden Isles. Rainy weather and the thunderstorms that come this time of year have really put a damper on spring’s arrival.
The showers also served as a reminder of a key issue that must be prioritized by city and county officials — flooding. As two severe thunderstorms moved through the area Wednesday, both dumped a lot of rain on parts of Glynn County. Some roads around downtown Brunswick flooded in quick order in the face of the rapid downpour.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen this issue pop up in the Isles. In April 2020, strong storms swept through the Isles and brought torrential rain and flooding to parts of Brunswick such as Albany Street. That September, another big round of thunderstorms prompted flash flood warnings for parts of the county.
The next year saw more of the same. When Tropical Storm Elsa shifted course and stalled out over the Isles last July, it brought even more rain and flooding to some of the county’s busiest streets. In November, a nor’easter swept through the area bringing with it high tides that flooded areas such as the busy intersection of U.S. 17 and the F.J. Torras Causeway.
While all of these incidents have been associated with some type of violent weather system moving through the area, it isn’t always the case. King tides have pushed the ocean onto some coastal roads, including parts of U.S. 17, in recent years.
We hope county and city leaders are paying attention. It is evident that more needs to be done to mitigate flood dangers. It has become all too common to see crucial roadways made impassable just from the rains of strong thunderstorms. The results are even worse when the more intense tropical storms hit our area.
When Hurricane Irma struck in 2017, it was a storm surge that caused the biggest problem. Hurricane season is on the horizon in a couple of months, and the Isles has been relatively lucky to avoid any substantial big hits since Irma. That doesn’t mean our luck will continue in 2022. Add on the undeniable fact that sea levels are rising and it is an eventual recipe for disaster.
The only way to be ready is to put a plan in place to alleviate the problem. That’s where the onus falls on county and city leaders to figure out what needs to be done to protect our future.