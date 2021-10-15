Cooperation seems like a dirty word when it comes to politics. It is rarely found in Washington, D.C., as both sides of the aisle hunker down in their trenches with no one willing to cross No Man’s Land. It is more common at the state and local level, but even then agendas can get in the way of the greater good.
The Glynn County Commission and the Brunswick City Commission have not always been on the friendliest of terms. The two governing bodies have been at loggerheads over past issues such as the allocation of Local Option Sales Tax funds, the future of the Oglethorpe Block and the location of the new county jail.
The good news is that both sides are working to mend fences. That is why Wednesday, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal were part of a new tradition — a quarterly unified breakfast sponsored the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce where the two respective government leaders meet with other stakeholders in the community to discuss key issues.
Both leaders said the relationship between the city and county is improving. That is good for the entire community. While city and county commissioners serve different constituents with different needs, any vitriol between the two would be counterproductive to both bodies achieving their goals.
There is nothing inherently wrong with disagreement, as it can help shape good ideas into great ones while weeding out bad ideas. The problem is when both sides become obstinate and get bogged down on one issue to the point that it affects others.
In a world that too often treats politics like the score of a game, compromising is seen as a loss. More often than not, a compromise is what it takes to reach a workable solution for complex problems. Working together, not against each other, is the only way to ensure a better future.
While the relationship between the city and county is improving, there are challenges ahead. The next round of LOST negotiations are on the horizon. The city will have a new mayor and a new council member after November’s municipal election. The county commission could also see upheaval in 2022.
Will the new members seek to build on the improving relationship or tear down the progress that has been made? It would be a shame if the goodwill built between the two is thrown out in favor of finger pointing and bickering.
Hopefully everyone on both commissions realizes that more gets done when the two work together.