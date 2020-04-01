Recently we broached the fact that teamwork will be necessary between members of Congress and the White House, regardless of political affiliation, to patch the nation back together and get it on steady footing again. We mentioned that teamwork is a concept that seems to be lacking in Washington, D.C. It’s a trend that started long before President Barack Obama raised his right hand and recited the first oath of office prior to his initial term as president.
But Washington is not the only place where teamwork tends to be a forgotten or lost concept or a term left exclusively for the use of sports coaches. Its absence is notable right here, in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. We see it even when others don’t.
City and county commissioners have met on several occasions since the outbreak of the coronavirus during the winter months. For that the community is grateful. Actions they take will hopefully slow down and eventually stop COVID-19.
What we haven’t seen is the city commission and county commission getting together to discuss and exchange ideas or thoughts for slamming the brakes on the spread of this virus.
Why they’ve failed to sit down together to map out a united strategy for the entire community escapes all understanding.
City roads lead to county roads, and county roads to city roads. City residents work at businesses or for companies in the county; county residents work for businesses or govnerment offices in the city. Men, women – and even children – travel back and forth from each every day, yet not one word from them on how the two might tackle this issue together.
If nothing else, the city and county ought to at least share information or bounce ideas, proposals and plans off each other in brainstorming sessions.
Whether any commissioner is willing to acknowledge that city and county residents have too much in common to ignore each other is immaterial. It’s true. What happens to one happens to the other. A plain and simple fact, but one the city and county commissioners choose to always leave at home.