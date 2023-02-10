Two issues that the city of Brunswick has been dealing with for the last decade or so intersected twice this week — homelessness and housing blight.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Brunswick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The house was abandoned, but a homeless couple was inside at the time the fire started, according to Brunswick Interim Fire Chief Tim White.

