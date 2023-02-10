Two issues that the city of Brunswick has been dealing with for the last decade or so intersected twice this week — homelessness and housing blight.
Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Brunswick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The house was abandoned, but a homeless couple was inside at the time the fire started, according to Brunswick Interim Fire Chief Tim White.
On Saturday, an abandoned house a few doors down from the one that burned Wednesday caught fire. No one was inside at the time, but White told The News he believed that fire was the result of homeless people squatting in the residence. Neither fire is believed to have been intentionally set.
The good news is that no one was harmed in either fire. That may not be the case next time. That is why city and county governments need to be proactive when it comes to solutions for both alleviating the homeless situation and reducing blight in the county.
The homeless issue is one that has been a focus of government leaders and stakeholders for years. As the problem persisted in downtown Brunswick, it spurred action on all sides, including a summit on the issue last fall.
There are some solutions that should help mitigate the problem. There are two tiny homes projects in motion that will hopefully help the problem, but those projects alone won’t solve the issue. More needs to be done.
Housing blight also continues to be a problem. It can be tricky to track down who owns these abandoned houses, but it is worth it so that an eyesore can be turned into viable housing — and the city and county could use more housing options for people.
One tool the governments have to fight back against blight is the the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority — which “was established to acquire tax delinquent properties in order to foster the public purpose of returning land which is in a non-revenue generating, non-tax producing status to an effective utilization status in order to provide housing, new industry and jobs for the citizens of the county,” according to its page on the city’s website.
It’s tough to live up to that aspiration if you don’t have regular meetings. It has been a while since the land bank met, August by The News’ tally, and there are no scheduled meetings listed on its page on the city’s website.
If the city and county are serious about fixing blight in their borders, they should start with encouraging the land bank to take a more active role in the community.