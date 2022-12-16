We feel pretty safe in saying that between the Brunswick and Glynn County fire departments, the Golden Isles has two of the best departments in the state — if not the nation. One of the most prestigious national rankings is also proof of how well both departments have performed.
The Insurance Services Office (ISO) ratings are a huge boon for homeowners when it comes to insurance rates. The ISO ratings are done on a scale of 10 to 1 with 1 being the best.
The Brunswick Fire Department attained and held on to its Class 1 ISO ranking for the last 10 years. There was some concern that the department might lose that designation this year, but it was announced in November that they had maintained their ranking.
The fire department didn’t rest on its laurels to maintain its rating. The city made some significant overhauls in September with a $300,000 restructuring that acting Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said were long overdue. The changes included increasing staffing from 43 to 54, adding a second assistant chief, three additional lieutenants and three additional engineers.
The rating is a point of pride for the department, as it should be, because only 388 of 45,000 departments nationwide earn the designation. It is, however, a bigger boon for the people who live in the city as it saves them money on their homeowner’s insurance.
While Glynn County’s ranking is not as high, they are rated in Class 3, which is worthy of praise. White said that homeowners really start to see significant savings with a Class 3 rating or better. White is also quick to point out that the county has more residents and more square miles to cover than Brunswick, so it is not fair to compare the departments to each other.
Either way, we are extremely proud of all the first responders who work for the city and county. We have, unfortunately, had plenty of examples for both departments to show how good they are at their jobs. The departments have worked some major fires such as the massive fires from wood pellet storage that have transpired in recent years and the industrial explosion and fires at Symrise earlier this year.
Both departments are devoted to doing what they can to prevent fires, but when the time calls, they are ready to put their lives on the line to save people and property in the Golden Isles. We are grateful for the work they do every day to keep our community safe.