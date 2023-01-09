There is nothing that pierces through the air and grabs our attention like the sounds of sirens. No matter what it is — police, fire, ambulance — the blaring noise and strobing lights do their job by garnering the attention of everyone around it.
For the last couple of years though, there have been fewer police officers, firefighters and EMTs to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice.
A shortage of police officers is a problem that has garnered attention at the local and state level. Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones told The News last week that he is 33 officers short of being fully staffed to serve the city’s roughly 16,000 residents. While that number is troubling, it is an improvement as the city has worked to improve the financial compensation for officers.
Last March, the city raised pay by $4 per hour and added a $150 monthly stipend for those living in Brunswick’s city limits. The city commission also added an annual 3% cost of living allowance for officers below the rank of lieutenant.
That puts starting salaries in the range of $40,000 per year for Brunswick officers. While that is below the $56,000 per year threshold the House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries in 2022 recommended, Jones said the department is moving in the right direction.
The Glynn County Police Department is also not fully staffed with 106 out of 132 positions filled. Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson told The News he plans get more officers out on the streets on patrol instead of behind desks in administrative roles to help ease the strain on the limited number of officers.
Glynn County Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo is in a similar boat to his police counterparts. When he came to Glynn County as an assistant chief in June, the department was 21 people short from being fully staffed. DiCristofalo, who was named fire chief in December, and the department’s leadership worked with the county’s human resources to fill 12 spots. That leaves nine vacancies in the department.
It is good news that these staffing shortages are trending in the right direction, but the problem is not yet solved. There is still a great need for all departments — not just when it comes to hiring new personnel, but retaining those already in the departments.
That is where the city and county governments come in. It will be up to them to make sure they stay on top of the incentives when it comes to adding and retaining officers, firefighters and EMTs. We hope the city and the county don’t rest on what they have already done and continue to give the chiefs all the help they need to hire and retain such valuable public servants.