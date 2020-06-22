American voters demand a lot from their elected leaders. Heading the list is truth, fairness and decisiveness.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and City Commissioners Felicia Harris, Vincent Williams, Julie Martin and Johnny Cason demonstrated all three Wednesday. Sympathetic to the emotional debate over the memorial in the city’s Hanover Square to fallen soldiers who fought for the Confederate States of America in the 1860s, they delayed deciding its fate. To be fair, they postponed action until they’ve heard from both sides of the issue. They’re forming a special nine-member task force to gather this public input.
That’s quite commendable when considering the memorial is viewed by many as an affront to the city’s black population. It’s even more commendable when taking into account that Mayor Harvey and two other commissioners — Felicia Harris and Vincent Williams — are African Americans. It’s an emotional issue to them personally, though not to the point to where they are willing to compromise fairness.
In addition to their own feelings, the three reported receiving numerous requests to have the memorial removed. It’s not like it’s unprecedented. Statues to officers on the side of the Confederacy during the American Civil War are being forcibly toppled by mobs or carefully hauled away by municipal workers in cities and communities across the South. Those behind the removals see no need to publicly honor individuals who fought for a way of life that included the ownership of slaves. Those in favor of leaving them alone argue that they depict history.
The monument in Hanover Square was the brainchild of Maria Morris Madden, who lost her first husband in the Battle of Sharpsburg. Wanting to do something for the community’s native sons, she organized and led the Memorial Association of Brunswick, which raised the funds to construct and erect the memorial. They realized their goal in 1902. The memorial was dedicated in April that year. Among those contributing to the fund was the daughter of Gen. Robert E. Lee of the Army of Northern Virginia.
There are a number of alternatives city commissioners could ponder. The city could add a second monument, one hopefully built with private donations, of an African American soldier who joined the Union army. The statue would tell the story of slavery in America, which is a story of courage, survival and triumph. To make it reflective of local history, the soldier depicted could be identified as a member of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, which departed for an assault on Fort Wagner in Charleston, S.C., from St. Simons Island via steamboat in June 1863. The unit is said to have included two sons of renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglas.
Another option would be to transfer the memorial to Oak Grove Cemetery. It would be a fitting relocation site. The grounds are the final resting place of more than 100 Confederate soldiers.
Whatever decision the city commission makes, trust that it will be fair.