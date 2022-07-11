Across America a week ago, we celebrated the day that we as a nation threw off the constraints of a government oceans away so that we could rule ourselves. Any taxes that were levied going forward would only be approved by citizens or the people the citizens elected to represent them on such matters.
The Founding Fathers would probably appreciate the concept of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in practice, as it is a tax not bestowed upon citizens by a governing body but one voters have a direct say in approving. The voters in Glynn County have had no problem making their opinions known when it comes to SPLOST.
The last time the government entities of the county pushed for a SPLOST, it was rejected by the voters. With another SPLOST vote set for the upcoming general election in November, the county will have to prove to voters that this year’s list of projects is worth the 1-cent tax.
The county has already laid out the project list for the SPLOST vote, and is set to hold two town hall meetings this week to get feedback from citizens.
District 2 County Commissioner Cap Fendig will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. City and county officials will also host a town hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library to talk SPLOST projects and get citizens’ input. If you want to have a say in the upcoming SPLOST, it starts at these town halls.
A SPLOST can be a valuable tool in a government’s financial arsenal. It can help a community fund projects of need. Of course, that only works if the community believes the projects on the list are of need.
The project list of the proposed SPLOST that was voted down in 2021 was one of the reasons opponents cited for its failure. The final list is set to be voted on by county commissioners at their July 21 meeting. This is the chance for citizens to voice whatever concerns they have about what the county, city, Jekyll Island Authority and the Joint Water and Sewer Commission plan to do with the $130 million to $170 million raised by the SPLOST.
Whatever the citizens think of the proposed list, the government entities pushing SPLOST would be wise to listen to their objections. The community has already rejected one SPLOST. It could easily reject another one.
Whichever way the vote goes, it is government by the people in its purist form.