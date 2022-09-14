Thursday is International Day of Democracy. For those unfamiliar, Sept. 15 was established as International Day of Democracy through a resolution from the United Nations in 2007. The goal of the day was to encourage governments to strengthen democracy around the world.

A democracy is only strong though if the people participate. That’s why it is important for everyone who is eligible to go to the polls on Election Day and cast your vote.

