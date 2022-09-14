Thursday is International Day of Democracy. For those unfamiliar, Sept. 15 was established as International Day of Democracy through a resolution from the United Nations in 2007. The goal of the day was to encourage governments to strengthen democracy around the world.
A democracy is only strong though if the people participate. That’s why it is important for everyone who is eligible to go to the polls on Election Day and cast your vote.
Glynn County as a whole has done a better job of showing up at the polls in recent years. The 2020 election saw more than 42,000 ballots cast in the county. That was about 8,000 more ballots compared to the 2018 general election. The 2016 and 2012 presidential elections saw voter turnout in the 34,000 range while the 2014 election had only 20,530 votes cast.
If you aren’t registered to vote yet for the general election on Nov. 8, you still have time. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10, a week before the early voting period begins on Oct. 17.
There are a few ways to register. You can do so in-person at the Glynn County Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. You can also do so online through the Secretary of State’s website at mvp.sos.ga.gov or by mail, as long as it is postmarked by the deadline day.
Registering to vote, though, isn’t the end of the process. You also need to actually cast your ballot via going to the polls on Election Day or through early voting. You can also submit an absentee ballot, as Georgia still offers no-excuse absentee voting.
In the past two November elections, voter turnout has been at or slightly above 3/5 of all registered voters. Only 68% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 general election while the number dropped to 60% in 2018. The 2016 election saw 76% of registered voters go to the polls.
Voting remains the best way for citizens to shape the future of the country. You don’t have much of a reason to complain about the state of things if you sit on the sideline on Election Day. That’s why it is important to not only register to vote, but make an effort to actually cast your ballot. With early voting and absentee ballots, there are plenty of chances to make sure your vote counts if you can’t go to the polls on Election Day.
There are millions around the world who live under the oppressive regimes of dictators and fake democracies. That’s why it is important for all eligible citizens to register and vote. Let’s show the world the true power of democracy.