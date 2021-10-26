Cost overruns mean absolutely nothing to the builder when there is open access to the checkbooks of John Q. Public and Jane Q. Public. Just ask the federal government. It has known and practiced it for decades.
It is not alone. Utilities have been doing the same for some time now.
One of the most recent examples of this is the ongoing construction of the two new nuclear reactors, Unit 3 and Unit 4, at Plant Vogtle in Burke County. Construction costs are, to date, billions of dollars more than anticipated when Georgia Power received a greenlight for the project.
And there is more spending to come. Completion of the project is not weeks or even months off schedule. The units are years off schedule. Spring 2016 was the targeted start-up date for the first new reactor. The second was initially slated to swing into operation a year later.
As it is, with little more than two months left in 2021, the first is unlikely to be ready until late next year and second late in 2023. That’s only if work on the two succeeds at doing something that has eluded those responsible for the project for years, which is stick to a construction schedule.
When asked the reason for the delays, safety issues always are first mentioned. No surprise there. Safety should always be a top priority and concern in the design and construction of nuclear power reactors. The world has witnessed on more than one occasion what can happen when something goes awry.
But how about a little more forethought in high-risk projects? Afterthought will do in the absence of forethought, but it can be costly.
In the case of Plant Vogtle, ratepayers will shoulder a large part of the burden. The five individuals voters elected to the Georgia Public Service Commission are scheduled to decide in November how much residents and businesses will pay on the overruns of the first new reactor.
When they do, keep those checkbooks handy. Decisions about passing the costs of other unexpected excesses onto customers will be made later.
Maybe it’s time for the Public Service Commission to ponder a policy change.