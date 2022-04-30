Glynn County observed Crime Victims Week Friday by remembering the men, women and children who have fallen prey to the human wolves among us. It is held annually by the offices of victim advocates, prosecutors and usually others connected to law enforcement.
Many of these observances are understandably solemn occasions. They are for remembering those who were murdered, trafficked or destroyed by those peddling mind-altering drugs on the street. It is for remembering the innocent youth who suffered or perished at the hands of pedophiles, the lowest form of life on the planet.
It is good to know that the Office of the Brunswick Judicial District Attorney is continuing this annual observance. Crime victims and their families ought to be remembered. It is one way the community can show sympathy for the victims and empathy for surviving family members. In many instances it could have just as easily been one of us or a loved one.
It is also a time when law-abiding citizens should ask — no, make that demand — that prosecuting attorneys seek the maximum sentence allowed for anyone convicted of physically or emotionally harming another human being. Citizens should demand the same of judges presiding over court. They wield the power of the voter over both. A light sentence should never be an option in these cases.
The United States is always mocked around the globe for the large number of people locked behind bars. What these naive critics fail to note is that there is no other nation in the world like the U.S., a land without real social fences and where guns and ammunition are plentiful. This is not a slap at the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It is a mere fact. Anyone can obtain a gun in America, legally or illegally.
It is also a land where the words “prison reform” ultimately mean saving tax-dollars by reducing the sentences of offenders. Felons benefit. They get another chance to inflict harm or misery on an individual and family, even more if they utilize lessons learned during prison-talk with fellow inmates to their advantage and manage to elude quick recapture.
Keep them in their cages. If they deliberately cause serious injury to others or take a life, it is where they belong.