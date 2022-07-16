What does it say about a prison that fails to protect society and its children from those behind its bars? It says repairs or rethinking are needed, as well as a change in attitude toward the men and women caged in its cells.
It is frightening to think that criminals are daily plying their illicit trade or conducting sinister actions on the streets of our community. What is even more frightening is that they can still do it from behind the bars of prison cells.
The public recently got an eye-opening picture of crimes inflicted on society by prison inmates under the very noses of guards. Fourteen people alleged to be involved in a drug ring managed by a man in state prison were indicted this week in U.S. District Court.
Prosecutors allege that devices like cellphones and computer tablets were smuggled inside the prison. They were tools that enabled the arrangement of drug deals from inside the prison walls.
All 14 are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as a quantity of heroin and fentanyl, a drug that continues to lead to the deaths of many of its users.
The so-called kingpin of the operation had been in state prison since 2016 on drug-trafficking charges. He was freed in July 2020 but ended up back in jail after his arrest on a drug-trafficking charge the following October.
Disturbingly, such incidents in prison are not rare, noted David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The use of contraband cellphones and other devices inside prisons for coordination of criminal activity outside prison walls is an increasing danger to our communities,” Estes said.
Question is, what are authorities doing to protect the public from felons serving time in prison? Perhaps a better system of checking for contraband might thwart smugglers or at least seriously hamper illegal operations. With years of experience, surely seasoned wardens and guards know most of the tricks used to sneak phones and other contraband to inmates.
There are a lot of prisons in this nation. It is time for those in charge to sit down together and exchange experiences and policies that work.
An individual serving time in prison should no longer pose a threat to society.