There are very few people in this world who would turn their back on a child in need. Call it a “mother instinct” or “father instinct,” but human compassion is alive and well in 21st century America and in 2023 Glynn County.
Young boys and girls, preteens and teens, depend on adults for just about everything, whether it is food, healthcare, comfort or education. It is just the way it is.
Even adults need a hand and hug from time to time. Some could use community support to stand on their own two feet in a fast-changing world. Others may have been capable of doing so at one time but lost the ability under a tragic circumstance.
Unfortunately, due to time restraints or other obligations, not every adult who cares about children or others in need can do so personally. Moreover, there are numerous positive goals and programs in the community that require more than what most individual benefactors can provide.
There’s an organization for that. It’s called United Way of Coastal Georgia. As it just so happens, it is still collecting donations from people, businesses and groups who want to help others in the days and months ahead.
Ponder for a second all the efforts United Way makes to assist others with the donations it receives. To name a few, there is the Salvation Army, always a program and a place for individuals or families to turn to when there is no place else to go or no one else to ask, and there’s Safe Harbor, a supervised place for children when escaping potentially dangerous environments.
There’s also the Boys and Girls Club, an after-school safe place for children when parents are at work; Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, which teach young children and teens skills vital to success in life; and the Gathering Place, a spiritual guide program.
For adults there’s the STAR Foundation, which provides job training. There are also SOAR and America’s Second Harvest.
These are just a handful of the 33 partner organizations under the umbrella of United Way of Coastal Georgia. What they can do for others and the extent that they can do it hinges on your care, your concern, your generosity.
Be part of something positive. Donate to United Way of Coastal Georgia.
Don’t turn your backs on children and adults who need you.