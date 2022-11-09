This week in the Golden Isles was already shaping up to be an interesting one with Election Day and the approach of a late season tropical storm. Then came Monday when an explosion and subsequent fires at Symrise set off a chain of events that included evacuating neighborhoods in the area.
The explosion happened early Monday morning at the plant located on 209 SCM Road. The south side of the Port of Brunswick, which is just across U.S. 17 from Symrise, was evacuated at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Officials in Glynn and Camden called for evacuations for residents within a 1-mile radius of the plant. Neighbors such as Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks in Glynn County, and Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove neighborhoods in Camden, were among the areas affected.
Firefighters and hazmat teams from around the region spent the rest of the day putting out the fires caused by the explosion. At 6 p.m. Monday, Glynn County Commission Chair Wayne Neal gave residents from the evacuated neighborhoods the all clear to return to their homes.
It was a chaotic day, but the situation was handled well by all involved. The firefighters and hazmat teams did a tremendous job putting their own safety on the line to quell fires that sent a huge plume of black smoke into the air, and officials made the right call to err on the side of caution and evacuate the neighborhoods.
Now that the fires are out, there are important questions that need to be answered. The first is obvious — what caused the explosion and subsequent fires?
Whatever happened was bad enough that evacuations were needed. The residents who had to spend hours waiting to go back to their homes are rightly justified in wanting to know what forced them from their homes.
Another important issue that needs to be addressed is how likely is it that this type of explosion — or something even worse — could happen again. The people who live near Symrise have the right to know the likelihood of something happening again.
We hope this isn’t another situation like the fires associated with wood pellet storage. A massive fire sparked by stored wood pellets broke out in July 2015 at a warehouse at the port. Since then there were two more fires related to wood pellet storage, one in April 2019 and another large-scale fire in May 2021.
The state Fire Marshal will be handling the investigation into what happened at Symrise while the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division deal with the environmental aspects.
There should be transparency from all parties involved. It is important that there is a thorough investigation into what happened and what can be done to prevent it from happening in the future. The citizens of Glynn and Camden counties deserve to know the answer to both.