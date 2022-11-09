This week in the Golden Isles was already shaping up to be an interesting one with Election Day and the approach of a late season tropical storm. Then came Monday when an explosion and subsequent fires at Symrise set off a chain of events that included evacuating neighborhoods in the area.

The explosion happened early Monday morning at the plant located on 209 SCM Road. The south side of the Port of Brunswick, which is just across U.S. 17 from Symrise, was evacuated at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …