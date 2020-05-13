Of all the times to move begin a new job, Brunswick’s new city manager Regina McDuffie is joining the city of Brunswick at a crucial time. Not only is the city dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, like pretty much every local government in the country, but some have erroneously attacked the city on the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A bomb threat was even called into Brunswick City Hall last week.
As Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey has repeated many times, the shooting took place outside of the city’s jurisdiction. But because almost everything outside of St. Simons Island in Glynn County gets a Brunswick address, some people who don’t know how the local governments are divided up placed blame where it shouldn’t be.
While there isn’t anything McDuffie can do to help solve that problem, there are still many challenges facing Brunswick that she will have to help the mayor and the city commission navigate.
The first will be helping the city emerge from whatever financial state it is in after this pandemic. The proposed SPLOST for 2020 has been taken off the ballot, so whatever projects the city was considering for it will have to either go by the wayside or be taken care of with different funds.
There is also, of course, the elephant that hasn’t left the room in nearly 20 years — the Oglethorpe Conference Center. The city is determined to make the project work, but how viable that is after the economic fallout of the pandemic remains to be seen. Will people still be willing to go on trips to conferences after COVID-19? Along with the threat of the virus, businesses are also learning about the benefits of meeting virtually. That could put a damper on whether or not organizations are willing to take the risk of holding a physical conference.
There is also the issue of downtown Brunswick’s revitalization as a whole. The area has made great strides in the last couple of years as developers have bought abandoned buildings and are working to turn them into apartments, lofts and retail space.
McDuffie is not new to such a turnaround. Brunswick has patterned much of its efforts after a similar movement in Macon that proved to be very successful in revitalizing its downtown. Having worked for the city of Macon, McDuffie knows what works and should be able to use that expertise to help build Brunswick’s downtown back to prominence.
We look forward to seeing what plans McDuffie has for making Brunswick better. We would like to welcome her to our city and hope she can help keep Brunswick moving forward to a better tomorrow.