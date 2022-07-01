There is a lot to be excited about as the calendar turns over to July. The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for the Golden Isles. It will be full of fun, fireworks and patriotic cheer.
It also means there will be a lot more people out and about. Tourist season has been in full swing for a few weeks now, but you can expect to see even more people flock to the area to spend their holiday weekend in the Isles.
While we hope everyone partaking in this year’s holiday festivities — whether you are a visitor to our part of Georgia or a resident — has fun celebrating America’s birthday, it is also important to remember to celebrate safely. The last thing anybody wants is to have their holiday marred by tragedy.
A safe Independence Day weekend starts with an obvious choice — observe the rules of the road. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said a few weeks ago that the biggest crime issue in the county is speeding. Considering it is a holiday weekend, expect to see law enforcement officers from the agencies that protect the Isles out in full force looking for the drivers treating the Isles’ roads like their own personal racetrack.
While we’re on laws you shouldn’t break — don’t drink and drive. That piece of advice should also be obvious, but check the police reports and you will find plenty of people who think they can get away with it. None of the consequences of drinking and driving — jail, a car crash and possibly death — are better than the inconvenience of having to pick up your car the next day.
Speaking of drinking, the same rules apply to those who plan to hit the area waterways on boats. Leave the alcohol at home if you want to go boating.
If the beach is your objective this weekend, be sure to pay attention to your surroundings. Look out for beach flags that tell you how safe it is to swim. A red flag means stay out of the water because of strong currents or rip tides. Yellow reminds swimmers to be cautious as there are some light currents or high surf that could be problematic. Green may mean calm waters, but don’t assume there is no danger.
Between the golf cart parades, the special events and the amazing fireworks, this should be a fun weekend for everyone in the Isles. Let’s also make it a safe one by doing the simple things that help keep everyone safe.