Believe it or not, there is some similarity between a new toll on the F.J. Torras Causeway and an August hurricane. Neither is desired or needed in Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
After years of lobbying the state to scrap the one-way toll on the F.J. Torras Causeway, there is talk of resurrecting it. Commissioner Cap Fendig, the very commissioner who fought so valiantly to rid the highway of toll booths and highway tax collections, is now leading the charge to bring it back.
In 2003 and during the years before, Fendig and others argued it was wrong and immoral to continue to charge motorists for a highway that was already paid for. In 2022, apparently charging residents and others to drive across the paid-for causeway is no longer wrong or immoral. Hmmm.
And for what purpose? So the county can collect $2 million to $3 million, mostly off local motorists with some help from tourists, annually, Fendig estimates. Funds collected would go toward park and road maintenance mostly on the island.
What makes this so resistible and distasteful to average Joes and Janes is what’s going on in the background. Let’s begin with this: Each of the seven county commissioners have given themselves $1 million to spend however they see fit in their district or, in the case of at-large commissioners, district-wide.
Individual commissioners will decide where their $1 million goes. If roads and parks on the island are in need of the $7 million total given the commission to spread around, then use it there and spare motorists the headache and expense of a toll that comes via mail.
There is also the drum the commission is beating for a renewed 1% special purpose local option sales tax. Commissioners say the money is needed to build a courthouse annex for Juvenile Court, among other things. City commissioners are looking forward to a share of a new SPLOST, as well as the water and sewer commission and Jekyll Island Authority. And this is on top of the 1% local option sales tax residents are now paying, again with some help from tourists.
If ever Glynn County government needed a seasoned full-time county manager, it is now. A man or a woman who can plan and budget ahead would save us from looking at multiple new revenue options.