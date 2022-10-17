This nation can ill-afford another two years of liberal Democrats calling the shots in the House and Senate in Congress. It can ill-afford 24 more months of social reconstruction and a bottomless pit of indebtedness.
Inflation is crushing individuals and families. The high cost of gas at the pumps is chewing away at budgets while the Biden administration boldly continues to bar the search for oil and blocks a pipeline capable of sending more than 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Canada our way. And who will forget the support shown by progressive Democrats for defunding the police? What a mess.
These are among the reasons why The News is endorsing the election of two strongly conservative candidates in this election: Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, who’s seeking another two-year term of office. Both are Republicans.
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election begins today. Americans who follow the news are witnesses to what the social reconstruction policies of the Biden administration and its liberal accomplices in Congress have done for the country the past two years. Absolutely nothing other than to create more division among citizens. Their dangerous attempts at social engineering are splitting the nation into groups and subgroups. It’s tearing the country apart.
While North Korea rushes on to boost the power of its missiles and test the accuracy of its rockets, liberals in Congress remain bogged down on social reform. Instead of debating how best to defend freedom from real-life enemies, Democrats in Congress are neck-deep in debates over issues like which bathrooms school children should use and how the federal government can nibble away at freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, including freedom of speech and religion.
Under their watch, the Biden administration has gone so far as to attempt to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for a wide range of people. Consequences recommended included loss of job for those who refused. Fortunately, the courts saw it for what it was, an all-out attack by the people’s own government on individual rights and the U.S. Constitution. Immigration, legal and illegal, also remains an open-ended issue. Democrats say just let them all in. That is not something that a nation whose taxpayers are on the hook for $31 trillion in unpaid debt and who are targets of terrorism can afford to do.
This liberal, California brand of politics is becoming increasingly distasteful to Americans. The fact that the once-popular West Coast state lost close to 70,000 residents the last decade, according to the U.S. census, underscores a growing dislike for laws and policies that seldom take the general population into consideration.
Herschel Walker is a fighter. Everyone who has seen him in action knows that. In the U.S. Senate, he will stand tall for conservative causes and push hard against counter-productive liberal moves.
Rep. Carter has been challenging Washington’s liberal minded Congress on behalf of Coastal Georgia and the rest of the 1st District for years. A congressman whose district includes four large military installations, he understands the importance of a solid defense in a world where countries like Russia, China and North Korea pose a constant threat.
The nation needs both these candidates in Washington.