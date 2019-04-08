Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, has been steadfast in his position when it comes to exploring the Georgia coast for potential energy sources.
In February 2018, Carter told The News, “I think at least we ought to know what’s out there. We ought to have an inventory. I’m not sure what’s out there. I suspect there’s not a whole lot, but I don’t know, and I want to know. At least if we knew there were oil deposits off the Atlantic shoreline, on the Atlantic coast, that if the Middle East tries to hold us hostage again, we say hey, we’ve got oil over here, we’re going to start drilling right here. It may never come to that, but at least we should know what’s available.”
That philosophy was opposite of many others that live along Georgia’s coast. Communities up and down the seaboard passed resolutions against the idea of energy exploration off our gorgeous coast, including Brunswick, St. Marys, Kingsland, Richmond Hill, Savannah, Hinesville, Thunderbolt and Tybee Island.
On Tuesday, the last day of this year’s state legislative session, a resolution against seismic airgun testing and offshore drilling on the coast passed the House of Representatives 125-36. The resolution has no force of law. It just declares that the state does not want this.
The entire delegation of Coastal representatives were in favor of the resolution. There was no split by party or any other shenanigans. Everyone who represents a coastal area wanted to let the state and the federal government know that we do not want this in our backyard.
The coast is a special place, and it drives the economy of every city along it, whether it is tourism or ports. We have all seen too many accidents and oil spills to want to risk the natural beauty that makes living along the coast special.
Seeing the coast, and the state, united on the issue gave Carter a change of heart. He sent a letter asking Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to remove Georgia from an as-yet unreleased 2019-2024 five-year plan for oil and gas leasing on the Outer Continental Shelf.
“While I will continue to be an ardent supporter of American energy independence, I believe that the will of our state and local communities must be respected in a decision of this magnitude,” Carter said in his letter. “This is why I want to bring to your attention a resolution that overwhelmingly passed in the Georgia House of Representatives this week opposing offshore energy development off Georgia’s coast. The resolution passed in the legislature this week was preceded by the approval of resolution opposing offshore energy development by several municipalities.
“Elected representatives of Georgia have voted, and I believe that the federal government should respect the people of Georgia to make this critical decision for themselves.”
We appreciate Rep. Carter displaying the leadership to ask the government to halt its plans on energy exploration off the Georgia coast. While he may have been for the exploration, he saw that the people that live on the coast and in the state wanted nothing to do with it.
Carter did what all good representatives should do — act on the will of the people. We hope the federal government heads his request.