U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican who speaks for Coastal Georgia, gained two impressive allies Thursday. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Bankers Association stand with him on his opposition to the proposed $600 reporting rule.
In his $1 trillion infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden proposes to change what banks report to the Internal Revenue Service. He wants banks to report all individual and business transactions totaling $600 or more. If adopted, the new rule would start after the Dec. 31, 2022, tax year.
Rep. Carter is dead set against it. On Thursday, the state chamber and bankers association announced they are too.
Rep. Carter raises a valid yet frightening point. Hackers stole the personal data of more than 700,000 taxpayers when successfully worming their way into IRS tax return files in the last decade. Under the change planned by the president, millions of Americans would be exposed to the same information-snatching cyberattacks.
“Not only does this represent an unprecedented invasion of our privacy, but (it also) would be led by an agency that has repeatedly failed to properly protect taxpayer information,” Carter opined recently.
The Georgia Bankers Association notes the proposal would require banks and financial service providers to report all banking transactions for every account that has at least a $600 balance or does $50 in transactions per month, or $600 annually. It’s a rule that would touch every Georgian with a job and every business. Like Rep. Carter, the bankers association sees it for what it really is: an “infringement on personal and business privacy without any grounds for suspecting tax fraud.”
The change is part of the administration’s “tax compliance agenda” of the Americans Family Plan, which is included in the controversial $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package pushed by Democrats but opposed by Republicans. Both the chamber and bankers association are urging Georgians to let Congress know what they think about exposing more of their tax return data and Social Security numbers to potential hackers.
It doesn’t take a genius to follow their point of view. What a juicy and inviting target an agency with a record of so many of the nation’s financial transactions would be to hackers, foreign and domestic.
Experts can insist all they want that all personal financial data sent to the IRS would be completely safe. Those of us who live in the real world know better.
President Biden’s plan to expand what information the IRS receives is a terrible proposal. Moreover, it’s a threat to national security and should be tossed into the bad idea bin.