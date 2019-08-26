Running a small business in the U.S. is not the easiest thing in the world. Along with having to possibly compete with large, national chains, a lot of businesses also have to deal with an obscene amount of government red tape, fees, taxes and other things that put a dent in the bottom line.
No one understands the pressure of running a small business more than those who are doing it or have tried to do it. That includes the Isles’ rep in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Before he was a congressman, Buddy Carter, R-1, was a pharmacist who owned three pharmacies and employed 21 people. He knows the struggles and pitfalls when it comes to not only running a business, but having employees who depend on you to make ends meet.
Carter was recognized for his strong support for pro-business legislation with the Spirit of Enterprise Award, presented to him Thursday at a special-called Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Moore Hallmark, executive director of the Southeast regional office of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, presented Carter with a plaque recognizing his support of the business community in Georgia and across the nation. Carter has a 90 percent rating from the U.S. Chamber, which Hallmark said is a very high score. He also described Carter as a “friend of the local and U.S. economy.”
For his part, Carter said he takes his support of small businesses very seriously.
“I get it. I understand,” Carter said. “Small business is so very important to our economy.”
The economy always seems to be in a precarious position depending on the whims of the people who make decisions on the macro level. What is sometimes forgotten with that line of thinking is what happens at the micro level.
Small businesses need someone to stand up and be their voice. While we may think giant conglomerates and chain stores propel the economy, it is small businesses that not only provide services for millions, but also employ millions across the country.
Buddy Carter knows that because he has done it. We appreciate the way he has supported small businesses, and look forward to seeing how he can continue to help the Mom and Pop stores in the Isles and around the country.