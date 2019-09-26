There is no easy solution to fixing the homeless problem Glynn County and others across the nation are battling. It is going to take the combined efforts of various organizations and local governments to get to the root of the problem and provide workable solutions that will get results.
An effort to do just that began Monday as Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, brought together different organizations and government leaders for a roundtable discussion on the issue at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
Carter brought together representatives from numerous local groups who put their resources toward addressing homelessness in the area. Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Glynn County commissioner Allen Booker were also on hand for the meeting.
The theme of Carter’s meeting was working together and making the groups known to each other. Carter correctly pointed out that everyone at the meeting shared the same goal and that the groups would be stronger if they worked together.
“I always like to say that none of us is as smart as all of us,” Carter said at the meeting.
The meeting also allowed various organizations to discuss the projects they had going on to help the homeless. These projects are the type of ideas that are needed to help quell the area’s homeless problem.
The three local Rotary Clubs discussed the plan being pushed by their Rotary International District to create a village of tiny homes for homeless veterans in Brunswick. The village will be built on donated property between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Amhearst, G and H streets.
Another project that will help the cause is being done by Rebuilding Together. Teaming up with students at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, Rebuilding Together is constructing a two-bedroom home made out of shipping containers for a homeless veteran.
Both projects are great examples of outside-the-box thinking that the community needs to solve this crisis. We still have needs that need to be met, like providing mental health services and other resources for our area’s homeless, but we believe that we have the organizations that can help find permanent solutions to the problem.
We encourage everyone to find a way to get involved and be a part of the solution. We would also like to thank Rep. Carter for putting the full weight of his office behind the push to end homelessness.