When you read a copy of The News, you see the names of the reporters who wrote the stories and the photographers who took the photos. Those bylines just scratch the surface of all the people who work to produce a newspaper every day.
We have our advertising division, which works to help customers find the best way to promote their businesses. The graphics department that helps bring the vision for those ads and newspaper elements to life. Designers put the stories and photos into a cohesive package and send it to the press, where our workers use their skills to bring what’s on our computer screens to something you can hold in your hands.
There is a lot that goes into producing a newspaper, and all of that work would be for naught without our dedicated staff of carriers to transport the paper to your doorstep six days a week.
Saturday was International Newspaper Carrier Day, and it is important for us to shine a light on the dedicated staff that brings The News to the masses.
We don’t use the word dedicated loosely either. It takes a special breed to handle the rigors of delivering a newspaper today. Our carriers deliver papers in all sorts of weather and conditions, whether it is a clear, moonless night or — as it was back in July when Tropical Storm Elsa hit — during an immense downpour.
Rainy nights also require special preparations such as double-bagging or knotting the ends. Carriers are also slowed by the weather, taking care to drive safely in such difficult circumstances.
As Larry Hobbs’ story on Saturday showed, being a carrier isn’t the only job that many of our carriers have. Carriers like Kesha Jones, who has been delivering copies of The News for 20 years, have regular jobs during the day.
It takes extra dedication to work a full day and then spend your night delivering papers.
The News’ circulation manager, René Griffis, said it best in Saturday’s story when she said “it takes a special kind of breed” to work as a carrier.
We are grateful to all the men and women who have and continue to deliver The News. It takes a team to get out a newspaper every day, and our carriers play a crucial role in that. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication.