Too bad there is no rulebook that requires the men and women vying for local, state or federal office to be realistic in campaign speeches. If there were such a rule, one could bet the farm there would be fewer office-seekers and shorter glib orations.

A case in point are candidates who condemn incarceration as a means of punishment for crimes committed against people and pledge to address it if elected. It is awful, they rail, to lock up so many individuals just because they failed to co-exist lawfully or peaceably with others.

