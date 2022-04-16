Do elected officials know what is best for you? Many feel that way. All too frequently they make it apparent through their action or inaction.
Take the Camden County Commission, for example. Residents voted against the commission’s proposed spaceport. They did so overwhelmingly, too. The referendum on whether to proceed was 4,169 against and 1,613 for. That is almost 3-1 in favor of dropping the project.
To most, that is a clear message — a crystal clear message, at that. The taxpayers of Georgia’s southeastern-most county do not want the five men elected to the commission to further pursue what has been an objective approaching $11 million to date.
Camden commissioners think otherwise. They have decided to continue to pursue it.
One could argue equally for and against the merits of the proposed spaceport. In this case, though, it does not matter. Residents, the ones who foot the cost of government, do not want the spaceport. What residents are witnessing now is a commission that is doing the thinking for them. To commissioners, what voters want is immaterial.
Members of the Camden County Commission have forgotten that they are elected to represent the people, not think for them by ignoring their official word. Going against the wishes of voters, wishes plainly evident in the March 8 referendum results, is not representing them.
There has been some criticism of the light turnout for the referendum. It has been mentioned that a voter participation rate of 17 percent does not reflect a true mandate. Maybe, but only to those who had hoped for a different outcome.
The show of hands is clear. Stop the project. Commissioners who think otherwise might consider their own election to office. Did at least 51 percent of the registered electorate in their districts vote and cast ballots for them? If not, then perhaps they should consider their election null and void.
On a final note, it would have saved Camden taxpayers the time, trouble and millions of dollars had opposition to the spaceport sought a referendum when they first raised concerns. They didn’t, though, and consequently, it has been a costly lesson for all.