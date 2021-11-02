If you are a resident of the city of Brunswick and a registered voter, today is a big day. It’s Election Day, when you and your neighbors will pick caretakers for this port municipality for the next four years.
It is a responsibility that should never be taken lightly. This is your home. It is where you have staked your future, and if you have children, it is where you have staked theirs.
One decision will be who will preside over the City Commission beginning in January as the new mayor. Mayor Cornell Harvey has done a remarkable job the past eight years, but he must turn the gavel over to someone else in 2022. Brunswick’s forefathers opted to prohibit mayors from serving more than two terms, a rule that remains unchanged to this day.
The mayor is an important office. He or she does more than chair meetings. This individual is the official spokesperson for the city, its people and its businesses. He or she represents the values, the strengths and the goals of the community. The person elected must be able to do this well and be committed, fully committed, to the lives and betterment of all citizens.
Here are the candidates who want this job: Ann M. Senior, Cosby Johnson, Helen Rachel Ladson, Ivan D. Figueroa, John D. Perry II, Robbie Tucker, Travis Slim Riddle and Vincent T. Williams. Please choose wisely.
Voters also will determine who will succeed Vincent Williams in his North Ward City Commission post. Commissioner Williams has done an excellent job in the commission seat but is ready to vacate it for an opportunity to become the next mayor.
This, too, is a vitally significant election. The individual elected will speak at the commission table for residents and businesses on issues critical to the welfare of the community. Starting in January, the person chosen will be one of five on the City Commission who will hold the very future of this city in their hands.
Candidates for the North Ward seat are Earnest Peewee Culbreath, Gary B. Cook Sr., Kendra Leola Rolle and Neil R. Foster. Again, please choose wisely.
South Ward City Commissioner Felicia Harris is on the ballot, but she is running for re-election unopposed. The city will be fortunate to have her expertise and commitment to good government four more years.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Call the Glynn County Board of Elections if you encounter any problems.