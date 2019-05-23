Our world changes at a breakneck pace. As technology seemingly speeds up the passage of time and breaks down the distance between us, there is a legitimate concern about how fast our kids have to grow up.
It doesn’t help that things students shouldn’t have to worry about, like an armed gunman coming into the school and shooting it up, are now legitimate fears. Parents no doubt face a great balancing act when it comes to their kids today.
Luckily, there are programs in Glynn County that can help. One of them just held its first graduation ceremony on Tuesday.
C.H.A.M.P.S. stands for Choosing Healthy Activities and Methods Promoting Safety. It is a program created by the Georgia Sheriff’s Association to replace the D.A.R.E. program, which educated students on the dangers of alcohol and drugs.
The great thing about the C.H.A.M.P.S. program is that it goes beyond what D.A.R.E. covered. The program covers the risks posed by alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and tobacco, but also deals with issues like bullying, choices and consequences, internet and social media safety, peer pressure, stress and more for fifth-graders.
A program like C.H.A.M.P.S. needs the right leader to be successful, and Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump made the perfect choice in Randall Lacey. The former Glynn County Police officer is a well-known face in the area, especially to anyone who was visiting the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. Friendly and personable, Lacey personifies community policing.
He told The News back in January at the C.H.A.M.P.S. kickoff that he was planning to retire in June when the Sheriff called and asked him to run the program. He had to become a certified deputy and complete an 80-hour course to become an instructor for the program.
The program was integrated into five of Glynn County Schools’ 10 elementary schools this year and will be expanded into all the public schools next school year. The first year of the program saw 407 students graduate on Tuesday, and we look forward to seeing that number grow exponentially next year.
We would like to congratulate the sheriff’s department and Lacey on a great start for the C.H.A.M.P.S. We would also like to thank all the volunteers who have helped make the program a success for dedicating their time to help educate the next generation.
We look forward to seeing the program continue to thrive for more years to come.