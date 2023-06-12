Being close to the water allows residents and visitors of the Golden Isles a chance to enjoy the bounty of the sea. You can get a variety of fresh caught seafood around the Isles, but likely the most in-demand product is shrimp.

Shrimp season is set to begin in a little over a week in the Golden Isles. State waters will open to shrimpers beginning June 20. That means delicious wild, Georgia shrimp will be available in abundance soon.

