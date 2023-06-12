Being close to the water allows residents and visitors of the Golden Isles a chance to enjoy the bounty of the sea. You can get a variety of fresh caught seafood around the Isles, but likely the most in-demand product is shrimp.
Shrimp season is set to begin in a little over a week in the Golden Isles. State waters will open to shrimpers beginning June 20. That means delicious wild, Georgia shrimp will be available in abundance soon.
Unfortunately, the shrimp industry is facing competition from inferior, foreign farm-grown shrimp. The foreign shrimp is flooding the market and making it tougher for all shrimpers, including those whose home port is on the Georgia coast.
We encourage everyone to forego the foreign shrimp and seek out fresh, wild Georgia shrimp when you have a hankering for some great shrimp. You may be thinking to yourself is there really a difference between foreign farmed shrimp and locally caught shrimp? Isn’t all shrimp just shrimp?
There are some big differences. For starters, wild shrimp taste better than those shipped in from foreign farms. Wild shrimp get to live off a fresh and natural diet which make them tastier compared to their foreign counterparts. Farm shrimp are sustained on unnatural diets and could also have other chemicals in them to help them make it to markets across the globe before they spoil.
You also can’t beat the freshness of buying shrimp locally. People who live in places like the midwest don’t have that luxury when it comes to staples like shrimp, but it is something we can take advantage of thanks to our geography. The fresher you can buy something, the better it is going to taste, and it’s hard to get any fresher than getting a couple pounds of shrimp that was caught the same day you bought it.
Buying locally caught shrimp isn’t just what’s best for your taste buds, it’s also what’s best for the community. Shrimpers are a big part of what makes live on the Georgia coast so special. The more we buy from our local producers, the better off our local shrimpers are. The better the shrimpers do, the better the community does as it helps keeps those dollars in the local economy.
We are grateful to the legion of shrimpers who call the coast their home, and we hope that their bounty is plentiful when the state shrimping season opens later this month.