Local industries appear to grasp the risks posed by their facilities and their proximity to residential and commercial areas. They have made that clear recently with donations to our local fire departments in an effort to help them battle industrial fires and other catastrophes.

Georgia Pacific Brunswick Cellulose, Logistic and even Pinova, which is closing, have all donated to the Brunswick and Glynn County fire departments in the past month so that the departments are better prepared for the kind of heightened emergency situations industrial operations can present.

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

