Local industries appear to grasp the risks posed by their facilities and their proximity to residential and commercial areas. They have made that clear recently with donations to our local fire departments in an effort to help them battle industrial fires and other catastrophes.
Georgia Pacific Brunswick Cellulose, Logistic and even Pinova, which is closing, have all donated to the Brunswick and Glynn County fire departments in the past month so that the departments are better prepared for the kind of heightened emergency situations industrial operations can present.
After the fire on April 15 that led to the eventual closing announcement by Pinova, multiple fires at Logistic, which also neighbors a residential neighborhood, and the November 2022 fire at Symrise on Colonel’s Island, it is clear our local departments need all the help they can to fight industrial fires.
In all cases, several other departments from the region were called to respond. In the case of the Pinova fire, an airdrop of firefighting foam was needed to ultimately extinguish the blaze.
Local departments are properly prepared for house fires and other residential-sized disasters. But when large amounts of chemicals or a hangar full of wood pellets go up, a more robust set of equipment help is needed to put out the fire. Any equipment that may prevent fires from getting as big as what we saw in those three instances is a wise investment.
That is why we commend the industries for recognizing the importance of the fire protection the local departments offer not only their operations but also the residents and visitors to our area. The drones and the dual-tote foam trailer recent donations will purchase will go a long way to ensure the safety of everyone.
We said after the Pinova fire that it was time for local industries to supplement the fire departments charged with their protection. These companies have heeded that call so that the entire community will be safe if another industrial fire should occur.
We hope the industries continue to contribute to the firefighting ability of local fire departments as they not only build up their capabilities to knock down industrial flames but also as they compile a regional hazardous materials team. The Golden Isles is, after all, everyone’s community.