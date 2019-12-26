The Christmas spirit has been on full display this year in the Golden Isles. Whether it is people giving back to worthy organizations or the simple act of placing a Christmas tree in a roundabout, the holidays have been a festive season in our area.
Even though Christmas was Wednesday, the decorations will still be up for a little while. These decorations help set the tone when you are out driving around enjoying the holiday. That’s why we would like to tip our hat to Jepter Butler and his staff at Iguanas Seafood on St. Simons Island for helping bring more of the Christmas spirit to the Pier Village.
Butler’s effort to bring a little bit more Christmas cheer to the area started with some lights on the palm trees immediately in front of his restaurant. The effort would expand up and down the Pier Village until 65,000 lights were brightening up the area at night. They did a lot of work in the rain so that they could get it done while they had access to the equipment needed to pull off such a feat.
The work took six days to complete as Butler, his staff from Iguanas and staff from other businesses he owns worked to string lights from Frosty’s Griddle and Shake down to the St. Simons Island Pier and Neptune Park. Other businesses helped out by contributing money and equipment to assist with the task.
When people take the initiative to improve their community, they deserve some recognition. Even something as simple as adding Christmas lights can help attract more people to an area.
It also shows the dedication business owners have to an area. There is no reason for Butler and his staff to do what they did other than to enhance the Christmas experience for people visiting the Pier Village area or just driving through it. Anyone who saw the lights on display no doubt enjoyed having a little extra Christmas cheer on their night out.
We hope this becomes a Christmas tradition for the area. Business owners in the area seem on board with the idea, and the addition of the lights helped bring a more festive feel to the area.
We congratulate Butler, his staff and everyone who chipped in for providing more Christmas cheer. We look forward to seeing it again next year.