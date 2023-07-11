A Georgia lawmaker, incensed over attacks on law enforcement, is more than just a little eager to make life hot for those who set police vehicles on fire. State Rep. Deborah Silcox, a Sandy Springs Republican, wants harsher penalties for anyone who displays such reprehensible behavior toward public safety and all it stands for.
She came close to getting her way during the last session of the Georgia General Assembly. House Bill 500, which she chiefly sponsored, called for stiffening penalties. It passed the House of Representatives and even got the go-ahead of members serving on the state Senate Judiciary Committee.
Unfortunately, though, the measure ran out of clock. The 40-day session of the legislature concluded before the full Senate could act on it.
Had the bill introduced by Rep. Silcox passed, an individual convicted of deliberately torching an official law enforcement vehicle would face a fine as high as $100,000 and a prison sentence between five and 20 years.
The legislation is bound to resurface during the General Assembly’s 2024 lawmaking session, especially since incidents of police vehicle arson will be fresh on the minds of state lawmakers when they return to Atlanta. Eight police motorcycles were destroyed by fire during protests against the proposed development of a law enforcement training facility in DeKalb County for Atlanta police.
This cowardly burning of police motorcycles did not escape the attention of Gov. Brian Kemp, who commented on the incident on Twitter: “These attacks on public safety resources are outrageous and completely inexcusable. This planned destruction of property and attempted use of explosive devices put both lives and community assets in danger. Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protestors, and their supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people.”
We couldn’t agree more and pose this question: Why stop at public safety equipment? Why not increase penalties for all deliberate acts of arson, including the torching of businesses and homes, favorite targets for rioting, rebellious thugs? Setting these structures on fire, attempting to burn people out of their livelihoods or homes, is just as heinous a crime as setting a police car on fire.
This is something legislators should consider when they reconvene in the capital city in January.