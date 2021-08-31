A good county manager must be someone who is much more than an individual who can keep a growing community on an even keel and moving forward. He or she must be someone who has the trust and support of the elected leadership, the ultimate decision-makers. A county with anything less can expect the ride to the future to be painstaking and bumpy.
It’s what Glynn County residents can expect if Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman is offered and accepts the job of county manager.
It does not matter how qualified or unqualified Chapman is. What matters is the fact that the initial offer lacks the support of all seven county commissioners. In fact, he just barely made it over the top with only four of the seven commissioners agreeing to extend him a job offer.
Chapman is unlikely to turn down the commission’s acceptance of the contract he and his lawyer put together. He’s asking for an annual salary of $225,000, some $44,000 more than the experienced Alan Ours earned, and the time off he is requesting is equivalent to 160 days away from county duties annually. One might be inclined to think that a position with that much time off is nonessential.
Without the support of Commissioners Bill Brunson, Allen Booker and David O’Quinn, residents can toss any expectations of a smooth running government out the window. Sadly, constituents of the four commissioners who want Chapman on the post — Commission Chair Wayne Neal and Commissioners Walter Rafolski, Sammy Tostensen and Cap Fendig, who once served with Chapman on the county commission — will not know whether their votes on plans proposed by Chapman as county manager are sincere and beneficial to the county or merely needed pieces of a voting bloc.
Anyone who resided in Glynn County in the early 1990s during the politically charged fight over beach nourishment saw firsthand the inefficiency and awkwardness of a disunified government. It was like watching a re-run of the “The Three Stooges,” an old television series where the bungling characters could do nothing but make a mess of the task at hand.
Glynn County does not need to go back down that road. Not now, not ever.
Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman is a man of integrity and a passionate champion of causes he believes in regardless of the political mountains in his way. He is an astute businessman and is capable of great things.
But without the support of the full commission going in, his path will be cluttered with obstacles and second-guessing. And so will the path of this community.