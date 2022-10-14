Schools are supposed to be safe havens for students, a place where they can learn and grow without having to worry about what might happen. Unfortunately, as we have seen far too often, that is not always the case.

One of the most pervasive problems in schools is bullying. A study in 2019 by the National Crime Victimization survey showed that about 22% of students nationwide between 12 and 18 years old have experienced bullying. A separate 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that almost 20 percent of students in high school nationwide reported being bullied on school property in the preceding 12 months.

