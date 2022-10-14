Schools are supposed to be safe havens for students, a place where they can learn and grow without having to worry about what might happen. Unfortunately, as we have seen far too often, that is not always the case.
One of the most pervasive problems in schools is bullying. A study in 2019 by the National Crime Victimization survey showed that about 22% of students nationwide between 12 and 18 years old have experienced bullying. A separate 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that almost 20 percent of students in high school nationwide reported being bullied on school property in the preceding 12 months.
Bullying occurs in three forms, according to the Health and Human Services Department. Teasing, name-calling and inappropriate remarks are considered verbal bullying. Social bullying includes spreading rumors, public embarrassment and leaving someone out on purpose. Physical bullying includes the obvious such as hitting, tripping and spitting on someone, but also acts like taking and breaking someone’s possessions.
Twelve-year-old Bailey Snodgrass of St. Marys is an example of what some students have to deal with at school. Her bullies jabbed her with pens, ridiculed the way she dressed and barked and growled at her.
Bailey left the school she was at and is now in a better place for her both academically and psychologically, but she was still concerned enough to write a letter to President Biden expressing how bullying has gotten worse.
The president wrote Bailey back saying, in part, “When you make your voice heard, adults listen.” We hope all adults are listening.
It is important for parents and guardians to be involved in their children’s lives. That includes noticing the warning signs of bullying. Precious K. Williams, a guidance counselor at Georgia Connections Academy, told The News that signs include changes in likes and dislikes, bad grades and mannerisms.
How a child is being bullied is also important. For all the benefits of our technology, there are plenty who abuse it by using social media to bully others.
Help is not needed just for the victims of bullying, but also the perpetrators. It’s important to find out why a bully chooses to hurt people. As Williams describes it, “Hurt people hurt people. If you are a parent, you need to find out what’s behind that anger.”
There is no easy fix to bullying, but it is imperative that we seek to nip such behavior in the bud as soon as possible. The lives of both the victim and the young perpetrator are too important to ignore such issues.