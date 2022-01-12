Sports have become ingrained into the culture of America, and no sport reflects that as much as college football. Baseball was the country’s national pastime once upon a time, but football has taken over as the nation’s most popular sport. And even when baseball ruled the roost in the first half of the 20th century, college football was right there with it.
A lot of the history of college football has been made in Athens, Georgia. The University of Georgia program is among the most prestigious in all the land. The names of its players and coaches reverberate throughout the annals of the sport.
The thing about college football is sometimes even the most distinguished programs have trouble reaching the mountaintop. It had been more than 40 years since the Bulldogs were national champions. Georgia fans born after 1980 have never seen their beloved Dawgs be crowned as the nation’s best team. That all changed Monday night in Indianapolis as Georgia exorcised its demons by beating Alabama 33-18 in the title game.
By the time the clock reached triple zeroes, tears of joy were already being shed both on the field and in the stands of Lucas Oil Stadium from coaches, players and fans. It was a catharsis 40 years in the making.
What is it about college football that elicits such a strong reaction? It comes down to one word — community. College football, unlike its professional counterpart, has a greater sense of community that ties together fans, players and coaches alike.
In many ways, sports are an encapsulation of life in general. The highest of highs and the lowest of lows can happen in a split second. Success is not guaranteed, even if you put in the work to make it happen.
Athletes learn important skills that everyone must learn to get through their lives. They learn to work together as a team to achieve a common goal. They learn the value of perseverance and resiliency when the ball doesn’t bounce their way.
That brings us back to Georgia’s triumph Monday in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs had been riding the highest of highs throughout the season. They were undefeated heading into SEC Championship in December and got beat by Alabama by 17 points.
It was the first real adversity the team faced all season. The question was how would they handle it. Would they fold or would they rise up stronger than before?
They answered part of that question by shellacking Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals. But the real test was set in the title game against Alabama — a team that has broken the hearts of Georgia fans in their last seven meetings. The Bulldogs not only rebounded from their earlier failures, but they also ran over their own personal boogeyman on the way to the championship.
So congratulations to the players and coaches for such a memorable season. Congratulations to former Brunswick High offensive lineman Warren McClendon and Glynn Academy kicker Jack Podlesny, who contributed greatly to Georgia’s success on the field this season.
And congrats to all the Bulldog faithful who have stood by the program through thick and thin. Go Dawgs!